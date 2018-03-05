Justin Theroux Is All Smiles During Paris Fashion Week Following Split from Jennifer Aniston

The stars were out in Hollywood for the Oscars on Sunday, but Justin Theroux was heading to Paris!

The Leftovers star was spotted in the City of Light on Monday. He was all smiles but without his wedding ring as he stepped out during Paris Fashion Week, less than one month after announcing his split from wife Jennifer Aniston on Feb. 15.

Theroux was dressed casually for his Parisian outing, donning a black leather jacket, dark shirt, jeans and boots, which he paired with black aviator sunglasses and a baseball cap. He was first spotted sans wedding ring last week in New York City.

The 46-year-old actor’s trip to France comes just a few days after Aniston was spotted leaving her former Friends co-star and BFF Courteney Cox's Beverly Hills condo without her wedding ring.

Theroux and Aniston announced their split in a joint statement to ET last month, saying, "In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."

Like the statement, the pair's breakup seems to be an amicable decision. Following the news of their separation, a source told ET that the split was a long time coming and that one of the major factors that played into Aniston and Theroux’s breakup was a fundamental disagreement about where the couple should live.



According to ET's source, Theroux considers himself to be a New Yorker and living in Hollywood was something that he never really wanted. But the two seemed to care very much about one another and the breakup wasn't due to lack of love, "they just drifted apart," another source added.

