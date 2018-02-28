Jennifer Aniston Spotted Without Her Wedding Ring at Friend Courteney Cox’s Home -- See the Pic!

Jennifer Aniston has said goodbye to her wedding ring.

The 49-year-old actress, who announced her split from husband Justin Theroux on Feb. 15, was spotted sans wedding ring on Tuesday. Aniston was all smiles as she was photographed leaving her friend Courteney Cox's Beverly Hills condo behind her bodyguard. The actress hung out at Cox's pad from 8 p.m. until around 11:30.

The blonde beauty kept it casual for her nighttime meetup with Cox, wearing a white tee, ripped jeans, and a chic black coat. While she was missing her wedding band, the former Friends star accessorized her look with a cute necklace.

While Aniston and Theroux have seemingly stayed under the radar since their breakup, Theroux was recently spotted for the first time since the announcement in New York City, after canceling his scheduled appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

A source told ET that the 46-year-old actor is planning to stay out of the limelight for a while to adjust to his split from Aniston.

"Justin's going to lay low now and just try to recalibrate,” the source shared. “The last thing he needs is to be on a major talk show so soon after the announcement, where the focus will inevitably be on the split.”

