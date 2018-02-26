Justin Theroux Spotted for First Time Following Jennifer Aniston Split -- See the Pic

Justin Theroux isn’t letting his recent split from Jennifer Aniston stop him from keeping fit.

The Mute star -- who called it quits with his ex earlier this month -- was spotted for the first time since their breakup riding his bicycle through the streets of New York City, where he lives.

Theroux, 46, was sporting a newly grown beard as he took his bike to a local gym and tried to keep a low profile behind a pair of dark aviator shades.

He covered up against the Big Apple's brisk weather in an army green jacket over a dark blue hoodie, along with black jeans and matching boots. He paired the look with a grey beanie and black gloves.

TheImageDirect.com

A source tells ET that Theroux spent time working out and chatting with his personal trainer, before heading out to grab coffee with a friend.

Theroux and Aniston, 49, announced their split on Feb. 15, and they've both stayed under the radar in subsequent days.

While Aniston attended the premiere of good friend Jason Bateman's new film, Game Night, on Feb. 21, the actress skipped the red carpet, opting to meet Bateman inside the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood to show her support.

On Sunday, Theroux broke his post-split social media silence for a good cause. The star took to Instagram to share a photo of himself cuddling two adorable puppies during a visit with to Austin Pets Alive, a nonprofit organization in Texas.

Check out the video below to see his adorable snapshot.

RELATED CONTENT:

Justin Theroux Was 'the Most Attentive Man' to Jennifer Aniston, Source Says

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Once 'Tried to Start a Family' Together (Exclusive)

Jennifer Aniston Steps Out to Support Jason Bateman in First Public Event Since Justin Theroux Split

Related Gallery