Justin Theroux Breaks Social Media Silence Following Split From Jennifer Aniston -- for a Very Good Cause!

Well, our hearts are melting.



Ten days after he and Jennifer Aniston shocked fans by announcing they were separating, Justin Theroux broke his social media silence for a good cause.



On Sunday, the Mute star shared photos of himself cuddling up with some very adorable puppies -- and even getting kisses from his tiny four-legged friends! -- during a visit with a non-profit group in Texas called Austin Pets Alive.



"Texas!!! ⭐️ Another very inspiring visit with the incredible people and pups @austinpetsalive," he started his Instagram caption. "I cannot understand how they do what they do, day after day, so consistently and lovingly to save so many dogs and cats. I HIGHLY recommend going in and getting your nose bit by a toothless baby pitbull. Thes two aren’t yet ready to go, but when they are go get em...🐶🐾. Oh! And hey Houston! You have a Pets Alive no kill shelter there too!"



He even gave Selena Gomez a shoutout alongside an epically long hashtag, ending his post, "#selenagomez

#Yeahthatsrightselenaididittoyouagainbutifyousawtheseguysyouddowhateveryoucouldtooalsoiknowyourechilllikethat."

Last year, Theroux donated $10,000 to the animal organization during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and his charitable choice was not random by any means, as he lived in Austin while filming his HBO drama, The Leftovers.



Theroux and Aniston, 49, announced their split on Feb. 15. The 46-year-old actor was hoping to stay away from the limelight in the aftermath, even canceling his scheduled appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Feb. 20.

“Justin's going to lay low now and just try to recalibrate,” a source told ET. “The last thing he needs is to be on a major talk show so soon after the announcement where the focus will inevitably be on the split.”



As for why Theroux was so late to cancel his Late Show appearance, the source claims that had he preemptively backed out of the interview before he and Aniston announced their breakup, that would have just added more fodder to the rumor mill.



After news broke of the power couple's split, a source told ET that the separation was a long time coming as the two disagreed on where they should live. According to ET's source, Theroux considers himself a New Yorker, while Aniston wanted to reside full-time in Los Angeles.



For more on Aniston and Theroux's breakup, watch the video below.





RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Aniston 'Not Looking for Love' Following Split From Justin Theroux (Exclusive)

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Once 'Tried to Start a Family' Together (Exclusive)

Jennifer Aniston Steps Out to Support Jason Bateman in First Public Event Since Justin Theroux Split

Related Gallery