Justin Theroux Planning to 'Lay Low and Recalibrate' Following Jennifer Aniston Split (Exclusive)

Justin Theroux canceled his appearance on Tuesday's Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and for good reason.

The 46-year-old actor-writer and wife Jennifer Aniston announced last week that they have separated after two years of marriage, and while there's a lot of media attention surrounding the split, Theroux is hoping to stay far from the limelight for the time being.

“Justin's going to lay low now and just try to recalibrate,” a source tells ET. “The last thing he needs is to be on a major talk show so soon after the announcement where the focus will inevitably be on the split.”

As for why Theroux was so late to cancel his Late Show appearance, the source claims that had he preemptively backed out of the interview before he and Aniston announced their breakup, that would have just added more fodder to the rumor mill.

The former Leftovers star does, however, have some Netflix projects he may need to promote, including the TV series Maniac and the movie Mute, which also stars his and Aniston's Wanderlust co-star, Paul Rudd.

After news broke of the power couple's split, a source told ET that the separation was a long time coming as the two disagreed on where they should live. According to ET's source, Theroux considers himself a New Yorker, while Aniston wanted to reside full-time in Los Angeles.

It was Theroux's hope that Aniston, 49, would come to love NYC as much as he does. “He really wanted her to be comfortable [in New York]," the source said. "He even negotiated with the paps to make a deal that they would only shoot her once per day and then leave her alone. He also agreed to move out of his apartment, which he loves."

