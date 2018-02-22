Jennifer Aniston Steps Out to Support Jason Bateman in First Public Event Since Justin Theroux Split

Jennifer Aniston attended the Game Night premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday, the first public event the actress has attended since she announced her split from husband Justin Theroux last Thursday.

Sources tell ET that while Aniston skipped the red carpet at the premiere, she was inside the TCL Chinese Theater to show her support for her close friend Jason Bateman's latest comedy.

Bateman and Aniston have maintained a tight-knit friendship over the years, frequently co-starring together in films like Horrible Bosses and Office Christmas Party. Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka, actually joined Aniston and Theroux on a vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, over the holidays -- the last time Aniston and Theroux were photographed as a couple.

Aniston and Theroux's joint statement announcing their separation confirmed their decision to part ways happened around their Cabo trip, stating, "This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year."

ET spoke with Bateman at the Game Night premiere, where he played coy about Aniston's breakup.

Meanwhile, Theroux has been keeping a low profile since the split. The Leftovers star canceled his scheduled appearance on Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, and a source recently told ET that Theroux is hoping to stay far from the limelight for the time being.

“Justin's going to lay low now and just try to recalibrate,” the source told ET. “The last thing he needs is to be on a major talk show so soon after the announcement where the focus will inevitably be on the split.”

As for Aniston, she appears to be focused on work. Last Thursday she was spotted arriving to a film studio in Los Angeles, just hours after announcing her split from Theroux after two and a half years of marriage.

