Jason Bateman Plays Coy About Jennifer Aniston's Breakup at 'Game Night' Premiere (Exclusive)

Jennifer Aniston's recent breakup with husband Justin Theroux has been dominating the headlines, but the Friends star's longtime friend and frequent co-star, Jason Bateman, is staying quiet about the split.

ET's Cameron Mathison caught up with the Golden Globe winner at the premiere of his new comedy, Game Night, at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood on Wednesday, where the good-natured actor playfully shrugged off any questions about Aniston's recent relationship drama -- watch the video above!

Sources tell ET that Aniston showed up to the premiere. She skipped the red carpet but was inside to show her support for Bateman's latest comedy.

When it came to a few of his other famous friends, however, Bateman had no problem opening up. The 49-year-old actor shared that Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell used to throw amazing game nights before they got busy with having an adorable family.

"They've got a great group of friends [and] they were kind enough to invite Amanda and I to join," Bateman said, referring to his wife, actress Amanda Anka, who walked the red carpet alongside him at the premiere. "Kristen and Dax have incredible spirit. Now, they've got two kids, so I don't think they are playing a lot of games anymore."

According to Bateman, who shares two daughters with Anka -- Francesca, 11, and Maple, 6 -- the best "game nights" in life are those thrown in the years when you don't really have overwhelming responsibilities.

"The sweet spot is after bars and before kids," Bateman joked. "It's a five-year window."

Game Night -- co-starring Rachel McAdams, Jylie Chandler, Jesse Plemons and Michael C. Hall -- hits theaters on Friday.

