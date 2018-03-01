Justin Theroux Steps Out Without His Wedding Ring Following Jennifer Aniston Split

Justin Theroux is moving on.

The 46-year-old actor, who announced his separation from wife Jennifer Aniston on Feb. 15, was spotted for the first time without his wedding ring on Thursday in New York City.



Theroux was casually dressed in an olive bomber jacket, white T-shirt and blue jeans, which he paired with black suede boots and aviators. It was the one accessory he wasn't wearing, however, that's the most noticeable: His left hand was clearly without his wedding band.



Coincidently, The Leftovers star wore a nearly identical outfit when he was snapped for the first time since the split was announced. The only differences were that he was also layered up in black hoodie, beanie and gloves that covered his hands.

The new pic of Theroux comes just two days after Aniston was spotted leaving her former Friends co-star and BFF Courteney Cox's Beverly Hills condo sans her wedding ring.

Since his and Aniston's breakup, Theroux has been laying low. He did, however, break his post-split silence on Sunday for a good cause. The star took to Instagram to share a photo of himself cuddling two adorable puppies during a visit with to Austin Pets Alive, a nonprofit organization in Texas.

The unexpected breakup seems to be an amicable decision. Following the news of their separation, a source told ET that the split was actually a long time coming and that one of the major factors that played into their break-up was a fundamental disagreement about where the couple should live.

According to ET's source, Theroux considers himself to be a New Yorker and living in Hollywood was something that he never really wanted. But the two seemed to care very much about one another and the breakup wasn't due to lack of love, "they just drifted apart," another source added.

