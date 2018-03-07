Kaitlyn Bristowe Thinks 'Bachelor' Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham Should Go to Counseling (Exclusive)

Kaitlyn Bristowe has a tip for Arie Luyendyk Jr.: go to therapy!

ET's Lauren Zima sat down with the former Bachelorette for a live interview on Tuesday, where she opened up about Luyendyk'sBachelor finale switcheroo, and the steps he should take to make sure his second engagement really sticks.

"They should not do any interviews," Bristowe said with a laugh of how Luyendyk and Burnham can avoid the usual pitfalls of Bachelor relationships. "People are going to be talking about this for -- well, how long has it been since Jason [Mesnick]? People still talk about that."

The former reality star is right -- fans haven't stopped talking about Luyendyk's finale on Monday, when he blindsided his final pick, Becca Kufrin, weeks after proposing to reveal that he wanted to pursue a relationship with his runner-up, Lauren Burnham. On Tuesday, he made even more headlines when he got down on one knee and proposed to Burnham, becoming the only Bachelor to propose to two different women on one season.

"I would say, just go to therapy," Bristowe simply advised, adding that she and her final pick, Shawn Booth, go to counseling. "I think the show should actually give a therapist for the couples who come out of it, because it's so great. I'm, like, pro therapy."

In an exclusive interview with ET on Wednesday, host Chris Harrison revealed that the show provides all Bachelor contestants with a therapist on set and "on hand all the time," as well as the support of other members of the Bachelor family. "Part of our job is to facilitate these relationships and do what we can to make them healthy [and] continue with their success," he explained.

"I do think [Luyendyk and Burnham] could probably use that after going through what they have," Bristowe told ET. "Don't read things, turn off your comments on Instagram. Go to an island, because it's going to be rough."

According to Bristowe, it will be good for Luyendyk to "show some sort of emotion" after how he handled his finale. "He's already disrespected one, both [women], actually," she candidly expressed. "Show some sort of empathy toward people, because I was mindblown by not a tear being shed by him."

"I'm sure that he felt really bad, obviously, [and] doesn't know how to really communicate those feelings," Bristownow he's protecting his relae shared. "I think Arie probably didn't know how to handle [breaking up with Becca], because he was protecting his relationship with Lauren. So he's trying to make Lauren see how much he loves her, so he's saying all the wrong things... and then the producers are sitting back like, 'Yes!'"

Britsowe, of course, has become somewhat of an expert at talking things out on her popular podcast, Off the Vine. Nearly three years after her and Booth's Bachelorette finale, the two are still going strong, living together in Nashville, where Bristowe is busy writing music, after her run on Broadway last year.

