Kaley Cuoco Says 'There Will Be No Animals Left Behind' in Her Wedding to Karl Cook (Exclusive)

When the special day finally comes for Kaley Cuoco and fiance Karl Cook, expect rabbits.

The 32-year-old actress is still playing coy about when her wedding with Cook may happen, but she told ET on Saturday that they know who will be attending when they eventually get married: their animals.

"There's no info on when it's happening, but let's put it this way: There will be no animals left behind," Cuoco told ET's Nischelle Turner at the Paw Works Ties & Tails Gala in Westlake Village, benefiting the animal rescue organization. "Every animal we have will be part of it. It will be very special, very emotional and all the things that are important to us."

That means, of course, the two albino rabbits the couple recently adopted, which had her uncontrollably weeping at the shelter as they made their decision to adopt.

The couple can attribute much of their bond to a deeply shared love of animals. Cook is a professional equestrian who met Cuoco at a horse show.

"He was a big animal lover when we met, and I think if you asked him if you would ever have rabbits, he would have definitely said no, but he's kind of falling in love with them too and he sees how happy it makes me, and he's become just as obsessed as I have," she said.

And it could be a crowded wedding, when the time comes. When ET asked how many animals the couple actually has, Cuoco racked her brain.

"Oh, my God, I don't think I could count, to be honest," she said. "There has got to be 50 horses, five or six dogs, five rabbits -- although I want more, don't tell him -- and we have chickens at the farm now. We are like, we are little farmers."

