Kaley Cuoco Spoofs 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' to Support Shelter Dogs

Kaley Cuoco is taking her love of rescue pups to a whole new level.

The actress stars in a new Keeping Up With the Kardashians parody, titled Keeping Up With Cuoco, in which she hilariously talks stylist Brad Goreski into adopting more than 41 shelter dogs. The project is a collaboration with Southern California-based nonprofit Paw Works, which works to save abandoned animals from kill shelters through adoption, education and community programs.

Cuoco has long been a vocal advocate for animals, and when it comes to her own home, the 32-year-old recently admitted that even she has a hard time keeping track of how many pets she shares with fiance Karl Cook.

"Oh, my god, I don't think I could count, to be honest," she recently told ET. "There has got to be 50 horses, five or six dogs, five rabbits -- although I want more, don't tell him -- and we have chickens at the farm now. We are like little farmers."

The couple is set to tie the knot after Cook proposed in November. Though she's been tight-lipped about exactly when the nuptials will take place, she did tell ET that her beloved pets will definitely be involved.

"There's no info on when it's happening, but let's put it this way: There will be no animals left behind," she joked. "Every animal we have will be part of it. It will be very special, very emotional and all the things that are important to us."

For more on the adorable proposal, watch below.

