Karlie Kloss Addresses Those Taylor Swift Feud Rumors

Karlie Kloss is brushing off the rumors.

The model-turned-tech philanthropist opened up to The New York Times in a new piece about Kode With Klossy, her camp that teaches young women how to code, where she very briefly addressed the speculation that her and Taylor Swift's once very Instagrammably strong friendship has gone south.

"Don't believe everything you read," Kloss said.

The rumors of "Bad Blood" between the two stars have mostly been fueled by a lack of appearances on each other's social media in the past year, as well as perceived shade in each other's actions.

For instance, in February, Kloss was spotted out with Katy Perry -- who has long had drama with Swift -- leading some fans on social media to drag Kloss for "hanging out with the enemy," so to speak.

In the meantime, Kloss has been focusing on her journey from model to tech education.

“I’ve always been interested in science and math,” she told the Times. “That’s where I excelled as a student long before my modeling career.”

“I remember I had met Kevin Systrom, the founder of Instagram, and I said, ‘You created a product that touches hundreds of millions of people,’” she added. “‘What do you know that these hundreds of millions of people don’t know?’ I wanted to understand that language and skill set.”

And the prospect of expanding the language of tech -- beyond it's very male-heavy Silicon Valley norm -- is an exciting one for Kloss.

“I love that they’re taking their experiences as 15-year-old girls in America and translating them into actual projects,” she explained. “They’re going to build the algorithms of our future because they have different life perspectives of the world.”

Read her whole interview here.

Meanwhile, two people Swift definitely will be palling around with are Camila Cabello and Charli XCX!

Watch the video below for why Cabello think's Swift'sReputation Stadium Tour will be like a "big slumber party."

RELATED CONTENT:

Charli XCX Jokes She'll 'Have to Behave' on 'Reputation' Tour With Taylor Swift & Camila Cabello

Gigi Hadid Says Taylor Swift's 'Delicate' Music Video Is 'Perfectly Symbolic of the Last Year'

Does Taylor Swift Shout Out Boyfriend Joe Alwyn in 'Delicate' Video Easter Egg?

Related Gallery