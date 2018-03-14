Charli XCX Jokes She'll 'Have to Behave' on 'Reputation' Tour With Taylor Swift & Camila Cabello

Charli XCX loves thinking about “Boys,” but she’s ready to go on tour with the girls!

The 25-year-old British songstress is hitting the road this year, joining Camila Cabello as an opening act for Taylor Swift’s 51-stop Reputation tour, with shows in North America, the UK and Australia.

Charli, along with Swift and Cabello, tweeted her excitement about the tour’s “totally wild/crazy/girl power situation” earlier this month, and recently opened up to Beats 1’s Julie Adenuga about the epic bill.

“I’m very excited about that,” she gushed. “And I think it’s so cool that Camila Cabello is also on the tour. I think it’s gonna be such an epic lineup. I’m really, really excited about that tour. I think it’s gonna be awesome.”

woke up this morning and was like, oh shit, it’s not a dream, i really am going on tour with @taylorswift13 and @Camila_Cabello and it’s going to be a totally wild/crazy/girl power situation. HELL YEAH 💞⚡️ — CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) March 2, 2018

However, Charli admitted that the scale of Swift’s tour -- “it’s like, stadiums every night” -- is a bit intimidating to her, noting that the biggest crowd she’s played so far is “tops 2,000, or like, a festival.”

"A stadium, that's like the size of the town where I'm from,” she added. “I can’t mess up.”

And she may have to tone things down just a bit for Swift’s fanbase, joking on Twitter that she was ready to be the Reputation tour’s “bad influence.”

“I really like, swear a lot when I’m on stage as well, and that just cannot happen,” she told Adenuga. “So I really have to behave.”

can i officially be the bad influence on the #ReputationStadiumTour ??? (just kidding..... or am i??) 😉⚡️ — CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) March 2, 2018

Since breaking through with “Boom Clap” and the Iggy Azalea collab “Fancy” in 2014, Charli has enjoyed a majority of her success through releasing mixtapes and singles. However, she admitted that, after a whirlwind 2017 -- which featured her buzzed-about single “Boys” and the release of two mixtapes, Number 1 Angel and Pop 2 -- the pressure is on to put out some more music before the tour begins.

"I'm happy... kind of," she said of her creative process. "Now it's like, serious... I have to put out a single. And it's sort of like, scary, but more because there’s all those expectations."

However, Charli noted that writing music is her “favorite part” of being a performer, and she’s enjoyed being in the studio “every day.”

“That, I’m very excited about,” she added. “Hopefully I’ll put out a song before [the tour].”

ET spoke to Cabello at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday, who said that she couldn’t wait to spend time with Charli and Swift on the Reputation tour.

"I'm, like, really looking forward to the tour hangs, you know?” she told ET's Keltie Knight and iHeartRadio’s Z100 radio host Elvis Duran. “It's going to be like a big slumber party."

