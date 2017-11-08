Kate Hudson Responds to Brad Pitt Dating Rumors: ‘I Kind of Liked It’
Kate Hudson has no problem being romantically linked to Brad Pitt – even if it’s not true!
On Tuesday’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the 38-year-old actress responded to the tabloid reports that she and Angelina Jolie’s estranged husband were once an item earlier this year.
“That was the craziest rumor of all time,” she mused. “There’s nothing true to that. As a matter of fact, I hadn’t actually seen him in, like, four years.”
That being said, Hudson added that this was one false report that she didn’t necessarily mind. “It was kind of an awesome rumor. I kind of liked it,” she quipped. “I was like, ‘OK, fine. We’re having twins!'”
Back in January, the Almost Famous star’s brother, Oliver Hudson, made light of the rumor in a humorous Instagram post that featured a tabloid cover fueling the made-up romance.
“He's messy as s**t! He drinks out of the f**king carton and leaves the door open when he's taking a dump!!” the 40-year-old actor joked in his lengthy caption. “And this is when he's at MY house!!! He's already calling me brother.”
While Hudson never had a fling with Pitt, she does seem head over heels for her musician boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa. Last September, she gushed over her guy when talking with ET.
“He's the best!” she said in praise of Fujikawa. “I've known him a long time.”