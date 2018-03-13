Katie Holmes Announces 'I Wish I Could Be a Lesbian' in 'Dear Dictator' Clip (Exclusive)

Katie Holmes will soon return to television playing an FBI agent, but first, she's taking on a role that is basically the opposite of that. In the comedy, Dear Dictator, she stars as a suburban mom who lets a dethroned dictator (Michael Caine) crash with her family after he becomes pen pals with her daughter (Lady Bird's Odeya Rush).

In this exclusive clip, Holmes' character, Darlene, laments over exes and talks gender politics with the disguised (by way of a ridiculous mustache) General Anton Vincent.

"Sometimes I wish I could be a lesbian, you know?" she says. "Like, I have spent my whole life chasing men, like they're going to come in and fix all my problems. They're men! I mean, think about it, there are no girl rapists or serial killers...When there's an Amber Alert, are they ever looking for a 5' 2" blonde driving a VW bug? No! Because women don't have that whole power trip deal."

Cinedigm

Watch the trailer for Dear Dictator:

Here is the movie's official synopsis:

"When political turmoil forces a British-Caribbean dictator (Michael Caine) to flee his island nation, he seeks refuge with his pen pal, a rebellious teenage girl (Odeya Rush) in suburban America, and teaches her how to start a revolution and overthrow the 'mean girls' in her high school."

Dear Dictator opens in theaters and is available on VOD on March 16.

