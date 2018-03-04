Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Make One Hot Oscars Red Carpet Couple

Look who's heating up the Oscars!

Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, hit the red carpet at Sunday's 90th Annual Academy Awards, where they looked stylish for an epic date night.

Ripa wore a black, strapless gown with a bright multi-colored train flowing from a bow in the back, paired with classic waves and diamond jewelry. Bonus? The dress has pockets.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Image

Her hubby sported a dark blue tuxedo with a sharp bow tie, and the best accessory of all -- his wife of 21 years.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The couple looked so good together on the carpet that they even engaged in a little PDA.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Ripa and Counsuelos celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary last May with a couple of giddy Instagram posts.

The happy couple has three children together, Joaquin, 13, Lola, 15, and Michael, 19. They met while co-starring on the ABC soap opera All My Children and tied the knot in 1996.

But the love clearly doesn't stop after the big milestones for these two. In February, they gave us major couple goals when Ripa posted about Facetiming her husband, and Ripa referred to Counselos as her "man crush."

For more on this adorable pair, watch the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Kelly Ripa Adorably FaceTimes With Her 'Man Crush' Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa Celebrates 21st Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Instagram Post - See the Pics!

Kelly Ripa Celebrates Son Joaquin's 15th Birthday With Adorable Slideshow

Related Gallery