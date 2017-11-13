Khloe Kardashian Hides Baby Bump in Cute Sundress at Kim’s Baby Shower: Pics!
Is that a baby bump under there? As Khloe Kardashian continues to play coy about her first pregnancy, the reality star’s fashion isn’t giving away any hints either.
The Revenge Body host, 33, attended her sister Kim Kardashian’s cherry blossom-themed baby shower for her third child over the weekend. Khloe kept things subtle in a lilac-colored eyelit sundress.
The off-the-shoulder look flared out at the waist, giving Khloe a prime opportunity to cover her tiny baby bump.
ET previously confirmed that Khloe is expecting her first child – a baby boy! – with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, but the Kardashian-Jenner clan has remained tight-lipped about that fact.
Momager Kris Jenner recently visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she joked about keeping quiet about Khloe and Kylie Jenner’s potential pregnancies until the stories air on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
“Well, you know I get 10 percent,” the producer quipped at the time.
