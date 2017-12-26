Khloe Kardashian Nears 6-Month Pregnancy Mark, Explains Small Baby Bump

Khloe Kardashian is sharing new details about her pregnancy.

After finally confirming she’s expecting her first child following months of keeping the news hush, the reality star took some time out on Christmas Day to respond to fans on Twitter.

“I'll be 6 months next week,” she shared, along with an emoji of a woman cradling her baby bump.

I'll be 6 months next week 🤰🏼 https://t.co/8F6dvoJqLM — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 25, 2017

When followers commented on the reality star looking “so small” for someone who is six-months pregnant, Kardashian explained how her shape changes throughout the day.

“In the mornings my tummy seems smaller and later in the evening it pops out more. So I think,” she tweeted.

Thank you love!!! In the mornings my tummy seems smaller and later in the evening it pops out more. So I think. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 26, 2017

See more on the 33-year-old star’s pregnancy in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Excited to Film Workouts Again, Shows Off 'Special' Mommy Gift From BFFs

Tristan Thompson Pens Sweet Message to Khloe Kardashian Following Pregnancy Announcement

Related Gallery