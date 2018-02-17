Khloe Kardashian's Sweet Post to Tristan Thompson Will Melt Your Heart

Khloe Kardashian is head-over-heels in love!

The 33-year-old reality star, who is expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson, took to Instagram on Friday, sharing a sweet post dedicated to her NBA star boyfriend.

The Revenge Body star shared an adorable picture of herself, chic in a red mini dress and matching heels. Tristan was right by her side in the pic, hugging her from behind and placing his left hand over her burgeoning belly.

"When a woman is loved correctly, she becomes ten times the woman she was before," she captioned the adorable snap. "Thank you my love."

The post came just a few hours after Khloe took to her app to share an intimate story about what it's like having sex with Tristan while pregnant.

More on that in the video below.

