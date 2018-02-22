Kim Cattrall's 'Sex and the City' Love Interest Jason Lewis Says He's Team Sarah Jessica Parker

Looks like Sex and the City star Jason Lewis has no problem taking sides when it comes to the highly publicized feud between his former co-stars, Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Lewis, who played Cattrall's model-actor boyfriend, Smith Jerrod, on the hit HBO series and in the films, was asked about the feud in a new interview with KTLA 5. While he attempted to play coy, he did tellingly have some nice words about Parker, but offered none in defense of Cattrall.

“If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all,” he told KTLA 5. “Listen, I would have to say that Sarah was always just so lovely and such a consummate professional, and I think that people should remember their graciousness and the things that have been given to them, and I’m going to stop there because I’ve got nothing good to say.”

When asked point blank by anchor Sam Rubin if he was "team Sarah," Lewis didn't hesitate.

"I might just have to say yeah,” Lewis responded. “What a gracious lady; she was always so good to me.”

Rubin then followed up with the question, "And were other people not so good to you?," to which Lewis again tellingly replied, “Sarah, was amazing.”

Lewis isn't the only celeb coming to Parker's defense following Cattrall shockingly publicly calling out Parker, after Parker reached out with "love and condolences" in response to the death of Cattrall's brother, Christopher. On Instagram, Cattrall called Parker "cruel" and accused her of "exploiting" her family's tragedy in order to restore her "nice girl persona."

Aside from Lewis, Parker's pal, Andy Cohen, as well as her Divorce co-star, Molly Shannon, have also spoken up in support of the mother of three.

"I didn't read about that, but I know for me, Sarah is just so supportive and so wonderful and we just get along so well," Shannon told ET earlier this month regarding Cattrall's post. "It doesn't really feel like work because we have so much in common, and she loves funny women and is just so genuinely supportive and kind, and like a 'girls' girl.' So, I just feel lucky that I get to work with her."

Watch below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Sarah Jessica Parker 'Privately' Called and Texted Kim Cattrall After Brother's Death, Source Says

Andy Cohen Weighs In on Kim Cattrall-Sarah Jessica Parker Feud

Kim Cattrall Calls Out Sarah Jessica Parker for Reaching Out After Brother's Death

Related Gallery