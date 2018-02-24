Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Face Off Against the Kardashian-Jenners on 'Family Feud'!

It's a Kardashian Family Feud!

The famous family is facing off on an upcoming episode of the game show, with Kim and Khloe Kardashian Snapchatting behind-the-scenes videos from the taping on Saturday.

Fans were surprised to see the stars step out on stage, as Khloe teamed up with Kendall and Kris Jenner, as well as Kris' mom, MJ, her cousin, Cici Bussey and Jonathan Cheban. Kim and Kanye, meanwhile, formed an opposite team with Kanye's three cousins, Kim, Randy and Jalil.

"So if you guys don't know, Kanye and I are the biggest fans of Family Feud," Kim told her fans on Snapchat. "Kanye said he's been waiting his whole life for this moment."

"So we are playing against the Kardashian-Jenners and I have a good feeling about this, that we're going to win," she said. "The audience doesn't know who the family is today on Family Feud!"

Kardashian also tweeted about the taping, saying that her daughter, North, came to set and wanted to play, but was too young.

She came and wanted to but is too young 😥 https://t.co/ogwNEC6Baf — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 24, 2018

While they had fun facing off on Saturday, the Kardashian-Jenner-West family couldn't be closer. In a post to her website on Friday, Khloe credited her sisters, Kourtney, Kim and Kylie for influencing her pregnancy style, and later that night, reached out to Kim for help managing her pregnancy cravings.

"When it comes to food, my sister Kim, always has my back. Her and I can chow down at all times," she wrote. "Keeks where you at?!"

See more in the video below.

