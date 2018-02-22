Kim Kardashian Buys Late Father Robert Senior's Favorite Cake to Celebrate His Birthday

Kim Kardashian has a special way of celebrating her late father, Robert Kardashian's, birthday.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media on Thursday to share a sweet birthday message for her dad, who died in 2003. He would have been 74.

"Happy Heavenly Birthday Dad! Miss you so bad. I ordered your favorite Ralph’s cake to celebrate! Love you forever!" she wrote alongside an old photo of Robert Sr. smiling wide and showing off his birthday cake.

The Kardashian kids' dear father was definitely on everyone's mind on his special day, because Kourtney Kardashian also shared a family pic of her and Kim with their dad.

"Daddy’s girls 💕Happy Birthday Daddy. I miss you every day. Kim wasn’t as happy about her dress as I was," she captioned her Instagram pic.

Earlier in the day, their younger brother, Rob Kardashian, posted an adorable throwback pic of him and his father together, tweeting, "Happppy Birthday Dad ."

Happppy Birthday Dad ‼️ 😁😁😇😇 pic.twitter.com/PMv7HkS6RK — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) February 22, 2018

Meanwhile, Robert senior's youngest daughter, Khloe Kardashian, is preparing to become a mother for the first time. The Revenge Body star and boyfriend Tristan Thompson will be welcoming a baby boy in the upcoming months.

A source told ET this week that Khloe couldn't be more prepared for her new role as mom.

"Khloe has always wanted to be a mother and is telling her family and friends constantly she is over-the-top happy," the source shared. "Khloe has that special glow about her. Khloe has been handling pregnancy great, and continues to maintain working out and eating as healthy as she can."

Watch below to hear more about Khloe's pregnancy.

