Rob Kardashian Remembers Late Father Robert Senior With Throwback on His Birthday

Rob Kardashian took time to honor his late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., on Thursday, on what would have been the famous attorney's 74th birthday.

Rob tweeted an adorable childhood throwback photo of himself beaming as he puts his arm around his smiling dad.

"Happppy Birthday Dad‼️" the 30-year-old reality star wrote.

Happppy Birthday Dad ‼️ 😁😁😇😇 pic.twitter.com/PMv7HkS6RK — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) February 22, 2018

The late Robert died in 2003 from esophageal cancer. He was 59 years old. Clearly, his memory is never far from the Kardashian family's mind. Last September, Khloe paid tribute to him on the anniversary of his death.

"To the greatest of the great... miss you everyday!" Khloe wrote on Instagram alongside throwback pics with her dad and her siblings, including sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian.

Of course, Rob is now a father to his own daughter, 1-year-old Dream, and Khloe is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Rob talked about the influence of his late father in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that aired last April.

"I want our baby to grow up with the same Armenian values that dad taught us," Rob told Khloe. "I just want to get back to socializing and having family fun like we used to when dad was alive."

