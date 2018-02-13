Kim Kardashian Flaunts Sexy Bikini Body After Revealing She Has a 24-Inch Waist

Kim Kardashian West is showing off her fabulously fit figure!

Just one day after revealing her waist is down to 24 inches for the first time ever, the mother of three took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off her rockin' bod.

In the pic, the Selfish author dons a black string bikini, which accentuates her tiny midsection and cleavage. She paired the two-piece with a sparkly choker, blue smokey eye and freshly manicured nails.

"Forgot to post this last night," she captioned it.

Forgot to post this last night A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 13, 2018 at 6:06am PST

The look appears to be the same one she rocked last month, styling the bikini with a black-and-white jacket and clear stilettos.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 30, 2018 at 4:11pm PST

Kim appears to be as confident as ever these days, wearing a variety of outfits that highlight her toned tummy. But her eldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian, can't seem to wrap her head around the reality star's 24-inch waist and 39-inch hips.

"I can't take your hips seriously," Kourtney joked in a video shared to Kim's app on Monday. "Because your waist is so small, and your hips are so big."

Hear more on Kim is staying in shape in the video below!

