Kim Kardashian Showcases Her 24-Inch Waist on Cover of 'Vogue India'

Kim Kardashian West is clearly a favorite among Vogue.

The 37-year-old reality star graces the cover of Vogue India's latest issue, and shared one of the cover images with her Twitter followers on Monday night. This marks Kim's seventh Vogue cover.

In the photo, the mother of three is wearing a crimson dress and a matching large belt that greatly cinches her waist.

The release of the sexy cover comes just a few weeks after Kim shared that this is the first time in her life that she has a 24-inch waist and 39-inch hips.

During her interview with Vogue India, Kim recalls how she and her family came to land their own reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"I didn’t think [the show] would go beyond season one or two. Then as things were happening, my mom and I were so excited," she remembers. "We didn’t even know what we were starting, but we knew we were in it together. We definitely made so many mistakes. At first, we would be involved in anything."

It's Kim's hope that the show makes a difference in the lives of its viewers. "There are so many topics that we talk about that are relevant in the world," she shares. "I mean, there’s so many people that have come to me and said, 'You know what? My father transitioned, too.' And I think about that."

Kim adds, "If we can help one person with what is going on in our lives, that is so worth it."

Gushing over her family, Kim then lists what she admires in her siblings and mother Kris Jenner. "My brother [Rob]’s sense of humor. Kendall’s sweetness. Khloe’s I-don’tgive-a-f**k attitude," she says. "Kourtney’s savviness around finances. Kylie’s ability to just go for it and not care what other people’s opinions are. And my mom’s nurturing."

Kim is quick to note that she thinks her mom is "perfect."

Family is more important than ever to the Kardasahians as they continue to expand their brood. Earlier this week, Kim shared the first photo of her and Kanye West's newborn daughter, Chicago.

Check out the adorable photo:

