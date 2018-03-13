Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Captivating Skiing Skills -- Watch!

Kim Kardashian West can ski and she wants the world to know it!

While fans will have to stay tuned for the sure-to-be glorious color version of the video proof, the reality star offered up a black-and-white version to share the “fun fact” on Monday.

The clip shows the reality star effortlessly slaying the windy slopes of Utah while a friend follows along filming her.

“Fun Fact-I can ski! ⛷❄️☃️📹 @yourboyfai,” the 37-year-old mother of three enthused on Instagram. “The full video in color will be up on my app soon.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s skills impressed many fans, with one declaring that the media mogul does “everything with perfection,” while another commented, “Ok, wow she’s actually pretty good.”

“Kim skiing is weird bc i never pictured her doing that,” added another follower.

On Tuesday, Kim shared another impressive black-and-white snap -- her new Elle cover, on which she flaunts her toned body while throwing her head back.

