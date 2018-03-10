Kim Kardashian Says Goodbye to Pink Hair -- See Her Latest Hair Color

Bye, bye pink hair, the old Kim Kardashian is back.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has gone back to her brown hair after sporting rose-colored locks for the past couple of weeks.

"I'm back," Kardashian said in an Instagram Story post shared on Saturday. She also uploaded another pic of herself with brown hair and animal ears from the fun filters.

Kardashian dyed her platinum hair a bubblegum shade of pink at the end of February. She later explained the reasoning behind her decision and said that the color "might only last a week of two."

"Ever since I did the CR Fashion Book shoot and wore a pink wig, I thought it would be fun to dye my hair pink," she explained on her website and app last month. "[Hair stylist] Chris Appleton and I thought about it for a month and then decided to just go for it! Since my hair is blond right now, it was easy to put the pink color over it. I figured now was the perfect timing!"

"North absolutely loves it!" she exclaimed. "She was so excited when she woke up to see I had pink hair. Kanye loves it, too. He thinks it’s fun to mix things up. It might only last a week or two, but I love it and I hope you guys do too!"

Also on Saturday, her family threw a lavish baby shower for Khloe Kardashian, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson and due in the coming weeks.

Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner all shared pics and videos from their sister's pink-filled party.

The expecting mother also posted a Snapchat video of her and Kendall showing off her burgeoning baby bump.

