The Kardashian's Christmas Eve card is pretty epic -- and also missing someone.

Kris Jenner shared the family's "Day 24" Christmas card via social media on Sunday. The aesthetic is the same as every other photo released this month, with the Kardashian-Jenners decked out in their best white shirts and jeans.

Four generations of women are present in this latest merry greeting. In the pic, Kris has her arm around her mom, Mary Jo Campbell, with both laughing as they eye something off-camera. Kourtney Kardashian, flanked by son Mason and daughter Penelope, was also caught laughing, and Khloe Kardashian balances brother Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream, on her left hip.



On one end of the frame, Kim Kardashian holds her shirtless son, Saint, in her arm while sweetly placing a hand on daughter North's back. Her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, is on the opposite end, showing off her crazy toned abs in a cropped tank while posting just as fiercely as her big sis.

DAY 24 🎄 #ChristmasEve A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Dec 24, 2017 at 8:36am PST

On Saturday, she shared a playful shot of the kids running around as the adults looked on. Though Kendall wasn't in the day 23 pic, Kourtney's youngest son, Reign, did dart in.

DAY 23 🎄 A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Dec 23, 2017 at 10:29am PST

The men in their lives haven't been completely absent from the cards. Though Rob hasn't been in any (while he's been on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and has had an interesting relationship with social media, he is notoriously the most camera shy of the siblings), Kim's husband, Kanye West, has made an appearance in a few of the portraits. Not only did they have adorable shots on days 16 and 21...

...the 40-year-old rapper got two full shoutouts of his own! On day 18, he goofed around with North:

And on day 22, he proudly lifted up Saint:

But the one person who is very clearly absent is Kylie Jenner.



The 20-year-old makeup mogul has been largely absent from the public eye and social media since news of her pregnancy came out, and she has been a minimal part of the current season of KUWTK. And while Khloe publicly revealed her pregnancy last week, Kylie has not made an announcement about hers.



Despite their attempts to keep the pregnancy quiet, the KarJenners have let several hints slip that Kylie is expecting. Watch the clip below to see Kris almost spill the beans!



