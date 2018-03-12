Kris Jenner Shuts Down Rumors That Tyga Is the Father of Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi

Kris Jenner is sticking up for her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner!

Ever since news broke that the reality star gave birth to her first child, baby girl Stormi, last month, some fans have questioned whether rapper Travis Scott is the real father. Many have speculated that Kylie's ex-boyfriend, Tyga (whom she called it quits from last April), is Stormi's dad, after he reportedly requested a paternity test. But according to Kris, there's no doubt about it... Travis is the dad!

When Kris called in to the 106.5 radio show Kyle and Jackie O. over the weekend, host Kyle Sandilands said to Kris, "Tyga was chiming in saying maybe it was his baby."

Kris quickly interrupted him, saying, "Oh no, no no. I think that was just a bunch of silly rumors as usual."

"Yeah, you guys know better than that," she added.

'That was a bunch of rumours' @krisjenner on #Tyga being baby daddy pic.twitter.com/esoBPIl0Vz — Kyle and Jackie O (@kyleandjackieo) March 11, 2018

Meanwhile, Kylie had no problem gushing over motherhood while answering questions from fans via Twitter on Sunday. She revealed in a series of tweets that her newborn hasn't laughed yet, "but she smiles A LOT."

The proud mama also revealed that while she loves everything about her mini-me, she adores her "little toes" the most. Hear more from the cute Q&A in the video below!

