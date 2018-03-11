Kylie Jenner Shares Filter-Free Photo of Baby Stormi With Her Great Grandmother Mary Jo

Four generations!

Kylie Jenner ditched the filters on Sunday to share two precious photos of her infant daughter, Stormi Webster, and her own grandmother, Mary Jo.

In the shots the 1-month-old baby is being cradled by her great grandmother, who looks thrilled to be holding the family’s newest addition. Kylie also shared a pic of Stormi’s tiny finger wrapped around Mary Jo’s.

“I mean… does it get any better than this?” the 20-year-old cosmetics queen captioned the pics.

The famous family was together over the weekend to celebrate Khloe Kardashian’s baby shower for her future baby girl. The sisters all shared photos from the pink-covered event, which featured floral displays, tons of balloons, two elephant plant sculptures and a neon sign that read “Baby Thompson.”

Khloe is currently eight months pregnant and looking forward to welcoming her first child with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. The future baby girl will join Kim Kardashian’s daughter, Chicago, who was born in January, and, of course, baby Stormi.

For more from Khloe’s pregnancy, watch the clip below!

