Kylie and Kendall Jenner Are Twinning on 'Day Off' -- See Their Matching Style

Kylie and Kendall Jenner are having a twinning moment!

The 20-year-old new mom and the 22-year-old model spent their day off together and wore the exact same outfit. In an Instagram pic shared by Kylie on Wednesday, the sisters are wearing black robes with matching tank tops and slippers. Kendall is on the hood of an SUV while Kylie looks up at her.

"Day off," the cosmetics queen captioned the pic.

The snap comes a few days after both shared pictures of the two together, with Kendall captioning hers, "love you, mean it."

In a new interview with Vogue released on Wednesday, Kendall opened up about her sister's pregnancy and admitted that she felt a little different when Kylie gave birth to her first child, daughter Stormi, last month.

"It’s not that it’s more exciting than any other births in the family -- it’s different exciting, because she’s my baby sister who I grew up with," she explained. "We all grew up in twos: Kourtney and Kim grew up together; Rob and Khloe; Brandon and Brody; Burton and Casey, and then Kylie and I. So to see my best friend growing up, have a baby, it’s already made us even closer."

Meanwhile, Kylie, who stayed out of the spotlight during her pregnancy, is slowly sharing more about her time being pregnant. Earlier this week, she revealed her biggest pregnancy craving and how much weight she gained.

