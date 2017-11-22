Kylie Jenner Gets a Haircut from Jordyn Woods With Kitchen Scissors: See the New Bob!
Fresh holiday cut! Kylie Jenner had her bestie, Jordyn Woods, snip off her lengthy brunette locks on Tuesday, opting to avoid a salon cut.
“Jordyn’s cutting my hair with some kitchen scissors,” the 20-year-old told her fans on Snapchat, flashing her newly cropped bob. “Andrew, if you’re watching this -- what do you have to say, Jordyn?”
Woods popped out from behind the cosmetics queen, holding up the scissors and saying, “Watch out, I’m coming for you!”
Though she has yet to confirm that she’s expecting a baby with boyfriend Travis Scott, the reality star has been keeping a low profile lately in the wake of her pregnancy rumors.
Earlier this month she took to Twitter to slam some paparazzi pics, which she claimed where Photoshopped to make her look heavier.
“First of all if you’re going to photoshop my photos blogs/paps!! Check for the crooked lines in the background.2nd photo is clearly altered,” she wrote at the time.
Jenner has also sparked engagement rumors by stepping out rocking some diamond bling. Watch the clip below for more!
