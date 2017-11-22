Kylie Jenner Gets a Haircut from Jordyn Woods With Kitchen Scissors: See the New Bob!

Fresh holiday cut! Kylie Jenner had her bestie, Jordyn Woods, snip off her lengthy brunette locks on Tuesday, opting to avoid a salon cut.

“Jordyn’s cutting my hair with some kitchen scissors,” the 20-year-old told her fans on Snapchat, flashing her newly cropped bob. “Andrew, if you’re watching this -- what do you have to say, Jordyn?”

Woods popped out from behind the cosmetics queen, holding up the scissors and saying, “Watch out, I’m coming for you!”