Kylie Jenner Looks Glam in Tracksuit During Post-Birth Outing in LA

New mom Kylie Jenner was snapped out and about in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday.

The 20-year-old reality star hit up Starbucks with her bestie, Jordyn Woods, before the pair headed to a friend’s baby shower.

While casually dressed in a crimson, Adidas tracksuit and white sneakers, the cosmetics queen still managed to look glam as she walked back to the car clutching her Louis Vuitton Monogram Transparence purse.

Jenner welcomed a baby girl, Stormi Webster, with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott on Feb. 1.

On Saturday, she was spotted in public for the first time since giving birth, heading to a business meeting in Woodland Hills, California, with Woods.

Splash News

Her gradual return to the spotlight comes after she maintained a super-low profile throughout her pregnancy -- only confirming the joyous news three days after giving birth.

"Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering and life changing experience I've ever had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it," she wrote on Instagram. "I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst."

stormi webster 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

