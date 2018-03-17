Kylie Jenner Shares Sultry Hot Tub Pics With BFF Jordyn Woods

New mom Kylie Jenner is getting her R&R in with some hot tub time.

The 20-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Saturday to share some sultry new pics of herself and her best friend, Jordyn Wood, lounging around in a Jacuzzi. Jenner leans over the side of the hot tub in the first photo, staring into the camera as she poses in Calvin Klein underwear. Woods, meanwhile, stands in the back, pulling on the top of her laced-up black one piece.

"Girls next door," Jenner captioned the snap, before sharing two others from their impromptu hot tub photo shoot.

The brunette beauty is surrounded by bubbles in the second shot, which she captioned with a simple starry-eyed emoji. The third pic, which shows Jenner and Woods posing closer together in the hot tub, is left caption-less.

Jenner, who gave birth to daughter Stormi on Feb. 1, was extremely private over the course of her pregnancy, but opened up to fans about her experience earlier this week.

In one tweet, Jenner revealed that she has "tons" of maternity photos, which she teased she might post "one day." In another, she shared that she gained 40 pounds during her pregnancy.

"There really was no worst part! Probably not being able to eat sushi lol. I had such a perfect experience. She moved a lot,” Jenner wrote, before revealing her pregnancy craving: “Eggos!!! I never liked them before I was pregnant & haven’t had one since I had her. So strange! Lol.”

