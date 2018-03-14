Kylie Jenner Shares Cutest Pic Yet of Daughter Stormi Sleeping

Kylie Jenner can't get enough of her baby girl, Stormi!

The 20-year-old reality star took to Snapchat on Wednesday, sharing another new photo of her and Travis Scott's first child.

The picture features Kylie's mini-me taking a snooze and seemingly deep in a dream while all bundled up in a light pink onesie.

The post comes just a few days after Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner, stuck up for her during an interview on the 106.5 radio show Kyle and Jackie O. It all went down when host Kyle Sandilands asked the momager about the rumors surrounding Stormi's "real" father.

Ever since news broke that Kylie gave birth to Stormi last month, some fans have questioned whether rapper Scott was actually the dad. Many have speculated that Kylie's ex-boyfriend, Tyga (whom she called it quits from last April), was the father, after he reportedly requested a paternity test.

Hear Kris set the record straight in the video below.

