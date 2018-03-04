'Mary Poppins Returns' Trailer Debuts During the 2018 Oscars -- Watch!

Get your spoonfuls of sugar, Mary Poppins is back!

Disney revealed a new teaser trailer for Mary Poppins Returns during the 2018 Oscars on Sunday night, featuring Emily Blunt as the magical nanny and Lin-Manuel Miranda as the Dick Van Dyke-esque character in the revival, Jack.

"Mary Poppins! It is wonderful to see you," is one of the only things uttered during the minute-and-a-half spot, to which Poppins replies, "Yes it is, isn't it."

The new musical is actually not a remake of the 1964 classic starring Julie Andrews, but will feature all-new musical numbers, a whole new cast of characters and even a different time period –- Depression Era London.

Disney

Check out the trailer below.

Blunt talked to ET about playing the iconic role at D23 Expo Day last July, where she opened up about the audience's reception to seeing the character again.

“The audience is so receptive and sweet and joyful, so they are the best kind of platform for you to launch a clip of your film,” Blunt told ET of the reaction to the 30-second clip they debuted last year. “We just finished a month ago, so it's still very real and present for me, and, you know, very new, so it was very moving to see it with reacting like that.”

