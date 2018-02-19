Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Enjoy 'Hamilton' Date Night

Even Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can't resist Hamilton!

The engaged couple enjoyed a date night watching the acclaimed play at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London's West End on Friday night, ET has learned.

One of the show's cast members, Leslie Garcia Bowman, even took to Twitter to express his excitement over having the couple in attendance.

"Was an honour to have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in to watch @HamiltonWestEnd last night!" he wrote on Saturday.

Was an honour to have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in to watch @HamiltonWestEnd last night! — Leslie Garcia Bowman (@lesliegbowman) February 17, 2018

Funnily enough, Hamilton pokes fun at Harry's ancestor, King George III, while telling the story of Alexander Hamilton and the founding fathers of America. And just like the show's run on Broadway, the London performance, which is just two miles from Harry and Markle's home at Kensington Palace's Nottingham Cottage, couldn't be more popular. Face-value seats sell for up to $300.

It's been a busy week for Markle and Harry, who made their first official joint trip on Tuesday to Edinburgh, Scotland, where they were welcomed to the city by the Royal Marines Scotland band. One day later, on Valentine's Day, Harry made a surprise appearance alongside his father, Prince Charles, at a meeting about the environment. On Thursday, he helped serve lunches to kids at a sports club, and on Friday, he joined a rugby team at their training session.

Meanwhile, Markle is busy wedding planning.

"She’s already met with her dress designer and is adding unique touches to the couples wedding planning to make it 'intimate'and reflect the personal tastes of the couple," a source tells ET.

