Mel B Says Spice Girls 'Will be Doing Stuff Together' This Year (Exclusive)

Mel B has thrown more fuel onto the fire that is heating up rumors of an upcoming Spice Girls reunion and the ongoing speculation that such a reunion could go down at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

ET’s Cameron Mathison caught up with the 42-year-old pop superstar at an America’s Got Talent red carpet event on Monday, where she addressed her recent hint that the mega-group could reconvene for the royal wedding.

“We signed to Simon Fuller, the original Spice Girls manager ... we signed to him a few months ago,” Brown explained.

Pressed further about whether the group might relive the experience of their heyday at the upcoming wedding, Brown simply responded, “We will be doing stuff this year together, yes.”

The girl group reunited with Fuller in February, before announcing that they felt the time was right to "explore some incredible new opportunities together."

"We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together,” the girls told ET in a statement. “We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for The Spice Girls. The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together. We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of The Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations."

The meeting marked the first time all five members of the chart-topping group had been together since December 2012.

Later in February, Brown appeared on The Real and said that all five Spice Girls had been invited to the royal nuptials. When asked if they were also performing, she threw her cards in the air, replying, "I'm going to be fired."

However, on Thursday, bandmate Mel C denied she had received a wedding invite.



Whether or not the group play the May 19 wedding, Brown would love the opportunity to prove she’s a legit pop star to her young children!



“You were a tiny baby when we went on tour, and Angel kind of missed out on that,” she said, turning to 19-year-old daughter, Phoenix, who accompanied her to the interview. “My 10-year-old [Angel], my 6-year-old [Madison] are like, ‘Are you really a Spice Girl? Is that really you?’ Because I've got some pictures up of me holding [Phoenix] in the recording studio.”

Season 13 of America's Got Talent premieres on May 29 on NBC.

