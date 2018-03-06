Mel C Reveals She Hasn't Been Invited to the Royal Wedding

Looks like the Spice Girls reunion is still up in the air.

Fans of the famous girl group got all whirled up after Mel B, Mel C, Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton had a surprise reunion last month. Speculation quickly began about the possibility of new music and a tour.

However, Beckham was quick to shut down the rumors and explained that they were not going on tour. Now, Mel C is echoing the fashion designer's words and clarifying that not all the Spice Girls got invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming wedding.

“Victoria has been quite vocal, it’s really not something she wants to do at this time," the 44-year-old singer told The Sun at The Prince’s Trust Awards at the London Palladium on Tuesday. “I think it has to be all five, so it’s tricky," confirming that there are "no plans" for just four of them to tour.

“It’s very early stages. We’re not talking about new music or going out on the road together at this time," she added. “It was just getting together to reignite all the things that we have had together and to work with [manager] Simon [Fuller].”

As for those rumors that the ladies would be attending the royal wedding in May, the singer had contradictory comments to what Mel B previously shared.

"I’ve met Prince Charles lots of times. I’m going to ask him where my invite is because I haven’t got mine yet, obviously Mel B said she has hers," she shared, referencing Mel B's comments she made on The Reallast month about all five members being invited.

At the time, a Spice Girls rep would not comment on Mel B’s interview. However, a source told ET that there is no plan for the Spice Girls to perform at the royal wedding.

“I think Mel was just kind of having a bit of a joke," Mel C added. “There are no plans to go to the wedding at the moment.”

So for now, Mel C will continue to work on her personal projects, sharing that "there will be new music but just me. I’m making an album which will be out later this year." But, don't expect much from the Spice Girls.

“We’re all just dead busy," the "On the Horizon" singer expressed. "So if anything were to happen, it wouldn’t be now.”

