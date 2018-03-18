Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Share Epic St. Patrick's Day Snaps -- See the Pics!
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth appear to have really gotten into the St. Patrick's Day spirit!
The Younger Now singer posted a series of hilarious Tweets of her dressed in a bonkers Care Bears onesie, complete with a green Dr. Suess hat, shiny green sandals, shocking green lipstick and eyeshadow and, of course, shamrock swag. In one photo, she's licking a pile of gold doubloons with the message, "Taste the rainbow..." In two videos, she's dancing around a house to "Ric Flair Drip" by Offset and Metro Boomin, showing off an impressive St. Patrick's Day rainbow and leprechaun display.
Hemsworth's post was more restrained, with him decked out in an all-green soccer outfit (including an ill-fitting tie).
"Happy St. Patrick’s day Ireland!" he wrote. "Thanks for letting all of us celebrate it with u!! My grandma was Irish and I couldn’t be prouder. Light it up!"
The couple appears to be having the time of their lives together, whether it's being fabulous at an Oscars after-party, hitting the waves in Australia or exchanging racy Valentine's Day messages.
For more Miley and Liam, see the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Chris Evans, Miley Cyrus and More Celebs Speak Out on National School Walkout Day
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, Kobe and Vanessa Bryant & More Cutest Couples at 2018 Oscars
Miley Cyrus Reveals How Her Infamous VMA Performance Changed Her Life 'Forever'
Related Gallery