Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Share Epic St. Patrick's Day Snaps -- See the Pics!

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth appear to have really gotten into the St. Patrick's Day spirit!

The Younger Now singer posted a series of hilarious Tweets of her dressed in a bonkers Care Bears onesie, complete with a green Dr. Suess hat, shiny green sandals, shocking green lipstick and eyeshadow and, of course, shamrock swag. In one photo, she's licking a pile of gold doubloons with the message, "Taste the rainbow..." In two videos, she's dancing around a house to "Ric Flair Drip" by Offset and Metro Boomin, showing off an impressive St. Patrick's Day rainbow and leprechaun display.

Itszzzzz EZ being green! Happy St Pattys pic.twitter.com/A8PCR0VAq0 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 17, 2018

Hemsworth's post was more restrained, with him decked out in an all-green soccer outfit (including an ill-fitting tie).

"Happy St. Patrick’s day Ireland!" he wrote. "Thanks for letting all of us celebrate it with u!! My grandma was Irish and I couldn’t be prouder. Light it up!"

The couple appears to be having the time of their lives together, whether it's being fabulous at an Oscars after-party, hitting the waves in Australia or exchanging racy Valentine's Day messages.

For more Miley and Liam, see the video below.

