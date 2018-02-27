Milo Ventimiglia Celebrates 'This Is Us' Season 2 Wrap By Cleaning Up Jack Pearson's Trademark Look

Goodbye, Jack Pearson, and hello, Milo Ventimiglia!

The 40-year-old actor commemorated the end of filming This Is Us' second season on Friday with pics from his last day on set, but by Monday he was celebrating with a cleaned-up look, sans Jack Pearson's trademark long locks and mustache.

Hairstylist Ashley Streicher, who is also responsible for Mandy Moore's fabulous 'dos, shared a pic of herself and a fresh-faced Ventimiglia to Instagram on Monday after giving him an end-of-season trim. “Keepin’ it in the Fam #ThisIsUs end of season chop for @miloanthonyventimiglia #momANDdad #jackANDrebecca,” she captioned the snap.

In since-deleted Instagram pics posted by both Moore and Streicher, the 33-year-old actress sported blonde locks.

"I'm slowly morphing into @streicherhair. Now if I could only master those “cool girl” waves all on my own," Moore wrote alongside the curiously deleted photo of her sun-kissed honey tresses. "And yes, I wasted no time changing up my hair as sooooon as wrapped up the season on #thisisus. As you do... 👯‍♀️."

While the This Is Us cast moves on after filming, the season isn't over -- and according to Sterling K. Brown, there's "a lot that transpires in the last three episodes of the season."

"We go to Vegas tonight for Toby and Kate’s joint bachelor-bachelorette party. We have a beautiful standalone episode for episode 17 that I won’t say too much about," he told ET. "And the season finale will answer some questions and, as always, explore new possibilities for where we’re going to be going in season three."

