More 2018 Oscars Presenters Announced: Mark Hamill, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer and More!

The list of movie stars who will grace the stage at this year's Oscars continues to grow.

On Wednesday, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the names of 10 more A-listers who have been tasked with presenting the coveted statuettes at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood during the star-studded 90th annual Academy Awards.

The impressive array of celebrity presenters now includes Armie Hammer -- star of the Oscar-nominated film Call Me By Your Name -- and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who was nominated for an Oscar last year for Best Original Song for "How Far I'll Go," from Disney's Moana.

Several celebs set to present this year hail from the cast of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, including Mark Hamill, Oscar Issac and Kelly Marie Tran. Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, Spider-Man: Homecoming's Zendaya and Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez will also be taking the stage.

Celebrated Cherokee actor Wes Studi -- famed for his roles in Dances With Wolves, The Last of the Mohicans and James Cameron's Avatar, among many other notable performances -- rounds out the latest list of presenters, alongside screen legend Eva Marie Saint, who won the Best Actress Oscar in 1955 for her performance in On The Waterfront.

The Academy previously announced that Mahershala Ali, Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Jennifer Garner, Greta Gerwig, Tiffany Haddish, Kumail Nanjiana, Zendaya's Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star Tom Holland, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Daniela Vega and Laura Dern would also be presenting this year.

The 90th Annual Oscars -- hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel for the second consecutive year --kicks off March 4 at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

Aside from serving as a presenter, Dern recently hosted the Academy's nominee luncheon where all the stars in Oscar contention got together for one giant class photo. Check out the video below for an inside look at the fun, star-studded gathering.

