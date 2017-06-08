Katy Perry Slams Taylor Swift for 'Trying to Assassinate My Character': 'That's So Messed Up'

Katy Perry isn't done talking about her feud with Taylor Swift.

In a new interview with NME, Perry opens up about recently sharing her side of the story while appearing on an episode of Late Late Show host James Corden's Carpool Karaoke, and why she feels like Swift was "trying to assassinate my character" with her song, "Bad Blood."

“Well, James Corden makes me and the whole world feel very safe,” Perry explains. “No one has asked me about my side of the story, and there are three sides of every story: one, two, and the truth.”

“I mean, I’m not Buddha -- things irritate me,” she says. “I wish that I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I’m also not a pushover, you know? Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls [her fans]. That’s so messed up!”

Though Perry dated Swift's ex-boyfriend, John Mayer, in 2012, their feud actually started when Perry hired backup dancers from Swift's tour. Swift then hired Perry's longtime songwriter, Max Martin, to help write "Bad Blood."

“I can’t speak for [Max], but he didn’t know [who ‘Bad Blood’ was about],” Perry tells NME. “I’m not supposed to tell him what he can and can’t do. I’m very fair; I’m super-duper fair and I’m not one of those people who’s like, ‘You can’t do that because I don’t like that person’. Just, like, you do you, make your own choices.”

“I love Max,” she adds. “I’ve been working with Max my whole career. I’m not his mother and he was fine before I met him, you know what I’m saying? He’ll be fine continuing.”

As for her own music, the 32-year-old singer will host Katy Perry: Witness World Wide, live on Thursday, giving fans a sneak peek into her new album, Witness.

Katy Perry: Witness World Wide starts live on Perry's YouTube channel at 8 p.m. PT on Thursday.

Swift has stayed mum since Perry's Carpool Karaoke comments about their feud -- instead keeping a low profile while hanging out with her rumored new boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, in Nashville.

