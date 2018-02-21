Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent's Second Child Is Coming 'Any Minute' (Exclusive)

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent just announced that they're expecting baby No. 2 -- and their little one is arriving very soon!

ET's Denny Directo caught up with the couple at Esquire's Mavericks of Hollywood celebration on Tuesday night, where they opened up about expanding their family.

"[Life is] great. [Poppy] is in school. She's very much a force, and we're expecting a sibling soon, any minute," Berkus revealed.

"She's is getting her big sister plans in order," Brent sweetly added of their nearly 3-year-old daughter.

The two wouldn't reveal whether they're expecting a baby boy or girl via surrogate but did confess that "there's a whole ceremony around Poppy getting a big girl bed and giving her crib away to her sibling."

"It's a shift for our family again, in a really big way," Brent explained, adorably revealing that he's eating his feelings in anticipation. "I'm just continuing to expand emotionally and physically, but we're excited."

"And nervous and scared too," Berkus shared. "I think every parent is. Who is this little person going to be, you know?"

