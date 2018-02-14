Netflix Announces Season Four of 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt'

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt will return for a fourth season beginning May 30, Netflix announced on Wednesday.

In an unusual move, Netflix, perhaps best known for essentially inventing and enabling binge-watching, will be releasing the first six episodes of the comedy series on May 30 and the final six later this year. Kimmy Schmidt was created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock and stars Ellie Kemper in the titular role.

Kemper's co-star, Jane Krakowski, appeared on Today on Tuesday and said that they would begin filming the following day in what sounds like a hectic release schedule.

"We're going to shoot them and get them out as quickly as possible so we don't have to make our fans and audiences wait so long," she explained on the show.

Netflix did not provide a release date for the second half of Season 4.

Netflix also announced on Wednesday that Grace and Frankie, which stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, will return for a fifth season in 2019, with RuPaul reprising his role as Benjamin Le Day. Season 4 premiered on Jan. 19.

Take a look back at Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's third season in the video below.

