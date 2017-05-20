Kate Middleton Adorably Shushes George and Charlotte As they Enter Pippa's Wedding

Kate Middleton is doing her part to make sure her sister's big day goes as smoothly as possible!

The 35-year-old royal was adorably photographed shushing her children, 3-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte, as they entered St. Mark's Church in Englefield, England, on Saturday for Pippa Middleton's wedding.

Kate donned a beautiful blush ensemble as George and Charlotte were all dressed up for their respective roles as page boy and bridesmaid.

The mother of two opened up about her hopes for George and Charlotte shortly before the wedding, telling Andrew Bates that she was "really looking forward to her sister’s wedding at the weekend, but she was a bit worried about how her children might behave."

“She said she was hopeful that they would be good, but you never know at that age," Bates told reporters.

