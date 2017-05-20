Prince George Looks Just Like Dad Prince William as He Rides Out of Pippa Middleton's Wedding

Prince George flashed a mischievous smile after serving as a pageboy for his Aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding.

The 3-year-old royal was spotted riding out of St. Mark’s Church on Saturday in a fancy car, and looked a whole lot like his father, Prince William, when he was a page boy at his uncle Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's wedding in 1986.

In a photo taken prior to the ceremony, Prince William is seen waving to the crowd while riding with Prince Edward in the royal carriage to the church.

George's 2-year-old sister, Princess Charlotte, was also in the wedding and looked adorable in her bridesmaid attire. She also resembles her mother, Kate Middleton and aunt, Pippa, when they were young bridesmaids for their uncle's wedding in the '90s.

Here's a look at the Middleton sisters from back in the day: