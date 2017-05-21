Mariah Carey Spotted Kissing Bryan Tanaka After Posting Nostalgic Throwback Photo

Are Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka back on?

Just hours after sharing a sweet flashback photo of her and her ex, Carey was photographed kissing Tanaka at dinner.

The two were photographed enjoying an intimate date at Wolfgang Puck's CUT restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday night, where they kissed and cuddled before Tanaka fed Carey dessert off his fork.

ET has reached out to Carey's reps for comment.

Carey and Tanaka split in April after months flaunting their relationship on her reality show, Mariah's World. A source told ET at the time that the relationship had been "tapering off for a while" but the final straw was Tanaka's jealousy over "Mariah's close relationship with Nick Cannon."

"Most men are jealous of me. I'm joking," Cannon cracked to ET shortly after news of Carey's split broke. "But I know nothing about it. For me, at the end of the day, she's an amazing mother and we focus on our kids. That's never going to change no matter who's in my life or who's in her life. We have kids together, so we'll always be family."

