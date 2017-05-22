Scott Disick's Home Burglarized While Celebrating His Birthday in Las Vegas

Scott Disick's Hidden Hills, California, home was robbed over the weekend, while the reality star was in Las Vegas celebrating his 34th birthday early.

Police received a call at 1 a.m. in the morning on Sunday, Sgt. Gonzalez of the Sheriff’s Lost Hills/Malibu Station confirms to ET. Deputies were dispatched to the home, and though the resident was not home, there was apparent forced entry to the rear sliding door.

"It's unknown at this time if anything was taken," Gonzales added.

Disick, who turns 34 on on May 26, Instagrammed that he was Vegas-bound on Saturday. The father of three partied alongside Brody Jenner at Liquid Pool Lounge at the Aria Resort and Casino that afternoon, then kept the celebration going at 1 OAK nightclub inside the Mirage Hotel and Casino later that night.

Disick isn't the only celeb home to be recently burglarized. Rapper A$AP Rocky's home was robbed of $1.5 million worth of jewelry just last week, and in March, his reported girlfriend Kendall Jenner's home was also burglarized. Robbers took $200,000 worth of items from Jenner's home.

