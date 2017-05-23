Man, 23, Arrested in Relation to Ariana Grande Manchester Concert Bombing, Queen Elizabeth Releases Statement

More details have come to light surrounding the tragic suicide bombing at Monday night’s Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.



The Greater Manchester Police have revealed that an arrest has been made in connection to the incident, which left 22 dead in addition to the bomber and 59 injured.



“With regards to last night’s incident at the Manchester arena, we can confirm we have arrested a 23-year-old man in South Manchester,” the police department’s official Twitter account wrote.

With regards to last night’s incident at the Manchester arena, we can confirm we have arrested a 23-year-old man in South Manchester. — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

According to several reports, more arrests are expected in the coming days. CBS reports that the terror group ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack, though those claims have not been substantiated at this time.

Minutes ago, ISIS claimed responsibility for the bombing at Manchester Arena https://t.co/NuJ2RrIzZa pic.twitter.com/iCyvUEeqMz — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 23, 2017

Queen Elizabeth released an official statement early Tuesday, responding to the horrific attacks.



“I know I speak for everyone in expressing my deepest sympathy to all who have been affected by this dreadful event and especially to the families and friends of those who have died or were injured,” the 91-year-old monarch said.



HRH went on to praise those who stepped in during the emergency to lend a helping hand, saying, “I want to thank all the members of the emergency services, who have responded with such professionalism and care. And I would like to express my admiration for the way the people of Manchester have responded, with humanity and compassion, to this act of barbarity.”



Prime Minister Theresa May also addressed the public in a press conference before leaving No. 10 Downing Street in London to head to Manchester herself.



“While we experienced the worst of humanity in Manchester last night, we also saw the best,” she said. “The cowardice of the attacker met the bravery of the emergency services and the people of Manchester. The attempt to divide us met countless acts of kindness that brought us closer together.”



Shortly after the attack, Grande, 23, tweeted that she is “broken” adding, “I am so so sorry.”



